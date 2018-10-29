Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan Returns After Minor Injury

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has returned to the Kayserispor team after brushing aside a minor injury.

The 32-year-old has been struggling with the niggling injury for some weeks now which has ruled him out of most of Kayserispor's games this season.

However, the former Sunderland forward returned to the team on Sunday but was an unused substitute as the Red and Golds defeated Sivasspor.

Gyan will be hoping to return to action in the coming days but his compatriot Bernard Mensah saw 70 minutes of action in the 2-0 victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars was in the country during the international break for the game between Ghana and Sierra, but the fixture was cancelled by FIFA due to interference by government of Sierra Leone in the affairs of the SLFA.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com