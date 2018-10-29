Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

There were some great performances from Ghanaian players over the weekend.

Frank Acheampong scored his sixteenth goal of the season in China but it could have been more had he buried the chances that came his way in the game. The pacey wideman missed a penalty in the game also.

Bernard Tekpetey was on target again for SC Paderbon but it wasn't enough to win them maximum points.

Bernard Kumordzi returned from a long suspension to warm the bench for Kortrijk in their stalemate with Cercle Brugge.

The weekend turned sour as Daniel Amartey suffered a horrific ankle injury in the dying embers of Leicester City draw with West Ham United.

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey suffered a freak ankle injury for Leicester City when the played 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Fulham lost 3-0 to Bournemouth. Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi played 90 minutes. Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah also came back from injury to play full throttle for the losers

Newcastle are still struggling to record their first win of the season as they played a goalless draw with Southampton. Christian Atsu cameoed and was booked for them

Huddersfield lost 3-0 to Watford. German-born Ghanaian forward Collin Quaner watched from the bench for the losers.

Jordan Ayew was booked in the as early as the 4th minute for Crystal Palace and substituted in the 64 minutes when Crystal Palace stopped Arsenal's eleven game-winning run. The game ended 2-2.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah missed Aston Villa 1-0 defeat at QPR through injury.

Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration of the game for Reading FC when they lost 2-0 to Swansea.

In League One, AFC Wimbledon lost 2-0 to Luton. Kwesi Appiah played 65 minutes for the losers.

Abu Agogo cameoed for Coventry City when they win 2-1 against Doncaster Rovers.

Blackpool lost 3-2 to Fleetwood Town. Joe Dodoo was not included in their matchday squad.

English born attacker Tarique Fosu was brought on for Charlton Athletic when they lost 1-0 to Rochdale

Macclesfield lost 1-0 to Cambridge United. Koby Arthur was not included in their matchday team

Alex Addae watched from the bench for Cheltenham when they lost 2-0 to Stevenage.

Bernard Mensah watched from the as Lincoln City lost 1-0 to Colchester United.

Exeter City lost 2-1 to Forest Green. Hiram Boateng was not part of the losers match day team

English born Nortei Nortey played 65 minutes for Dover Athletic when they lost 2-1 to Braintree.

Maidenhead lost 6-0 to AFC Fylde. Harold Odametey played full throttle while Nana Owusu watched the humiliating defeat from the bench

Kwame Thomas cameoed for Solihull Moors when the beat Maidstone 3-1. Ofori Twumasi played 79 minutes for the losers

SPAIN

Emmanuel Boateng came on in the 64 minutes for UD Levante when they beat Leganes 2-0.

Thomas Partey warmed the bench for Atletico Madrid as they won 2-0 Real Sociedad.

Mubarak Wakaso played 82 minutes for Deportivo Alaves when they came from behind to win 2-1 against Villarreal to go second on table. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the matchday squad.

In Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played full 90 minutes for Sporting Gijon when they played a goalless draw game with CÃ³rdoba.

Real Mallorca played a 2-2 draw with Las Palmas. Mohammed Baba Iddrisu was absent from the former's squad.

Richard Boateng watched from the substitute bench as Real Oviedo lost 2-1 to Gimnastic Terragona.

GERMANY

Mainz 05 lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich. Issah Abass did not make the Mainz match day team.

TSG Hoffenheim thrashed Stuttgart 4-0. Kasim Nuhu was not part of Hoffenheim's matchday squad.

In the Bundesliga 2, David Atanga was brought on in the 57th minute when Greuther Furth lost 2-0 to Darmstadt.

German-born Ghanaians Opoku Aeron, Ambrosuis Stephan Kofi and Moritz Kwateng were all missing in action for Humberger SV when they piped Magdeburg 1-0. Manfred Osei Kwadwocameoed for the losers.

Bernard Tepketey was on the scoresheet and was booked for SC Paderborn when they played a pulsating 3-3 draw with Sandhausen. Christian Adjei-Antwi came on in the 75th minute for the winners.

American born Ghanaian Claude Gyau wasn't part of Duisburg's team that played a 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt

Holstein Kiel beat St. Pauli 1-0. Christopher Avevor played 90 minutes for the losers while Kingsley Schindler 69 minutes for the victors. Noah Awuku, however, was not included in the victors match-day squad.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 75 minutes for Hansa Rostock when they won 3-1 against Fortuna Koln. German-born Ghanaian Anton-Leander Donkor was an unused substitute for the winners. Bernard Kyere was booked in the 57 minutes and substituted in the 80th minute while Kevin Yeboah also cameoed for the losers.

Steffan Nkansah played 84 minutes Braunschweig when they lost 4-3 to VfL Osnabruck.

Daniel Kofi-Kyere played full throttle for SV Wehen when they played a goalless draw with Zwickau.

Marvin Menu Braydon played full throttle for Hallescher when they won 2-1 against Wurzburger Kickers.

Kelvin Weidlich played 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Jena.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris cameoed for Nantes when they 2-1 against Amiens.

In Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre when they won 2-1 against Lens. Grejohn Kyei was introduced at halftime for the losers.

John Boye lasted full throttle for FC Metz in their goalless draw with Lorient.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux in their 3-0 home loss to Niort.

Emmanuel Ntim was left out of Valenciennes matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Nancy Lorraine.

ITALY

Afriyie Acquah played full throttle for Empoli when they lost 2-1 to champions Juventus.

Nicholas Opoku played full throttle for Udinese and was booked when they played a 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah scored for Frosinone Calcio and was booked when they won 3-0 against SPAL. Emmanuel Besea warmed the bench for the victors.

Kevin Prince Boateng returned back from injury to rescue a point for US Sassuolo against Bologna after being introduced in the second half. Claud Adjapong warmed the Neroverdi's bench while Alfred Duncan failed to make the squad through injury. Godfred Donsah was also absent for Bologna.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Ascoli when they lost 1-0 to Livorno.

Emmanuel Gyasi got booked in the 59th minute and was substituted in the 72nd minute for Spezia when they played a goalless draw game with Padova.

Moses Odjer started for Salernitana and was substituted in the 58th minute when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Crotone.

Dennis Mensah was played full throttle and was part of the scorers for Triestina when they won 3-1 against Renate

NETHERLANDS

Dutch-born Ghanaian Cody Gapko watched from the bench as his PSV Eindhoven side won 2-1 against Groningen.

Rodney Antwi played the entire duration for Volendam in their 3-0 win over Jong Ajax.

Asumah Abubakar cameoed for Maastricht in their 1-1 draw at Helmond.

Kevin Luckassen played 90 minutes for Almere City in their 1-0 defeat at FC Twente.

AUSTRIA

Seth Painstil was booked and substituted in the 68th minute when his side Admira lost 2-0 to Rapid Vienna.

Samuel Tetteh cameoed for LASK Linz in their 3-3 draw against Red Bulls Salzburg.

Midfielder Reuben Acquah was missing in action for FC Juniors when they lost 2-1 to Vorwarts Steyr.

Gideon Mensah played full throttle and was booked for Liefering when they lost 3-1 to Floridsdorfer.

Paul Mensah played full throttle scored and registered an assist for Kapfenberg when they won 2-0 against Neustadt.

Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Ried when they pipped Austria Lustenau 1-0.

BELGIUM

Nana Kwesi Asare was booked in the 80th minute when he captained Gent to a 2-1 win over Charleroi. Vadis Odjidja Ofoe was missing in Gents' team

Bernard Kumordzi watched from the bench for Kortrijk as they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Cercle Brugge KSV.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for St. Truiden when they played a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge KV.

Waasland-Beveren lost 1-0 to Antwerp. Opoku Ampomah played 90 minutes for the losers while Daniel Opare warmed the bench for the victors.

Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for KRC Genk when they played a 1-1 draw with Standard Liege. Joseph Painstil came on in the 46th minute for Genk.

Eric Ocansey cameoed to help KAS Eupen beat Anderlecht 2-1. Francis Amuzu played full throttle for the losers and Mohammed Dauda also played the last 15 minutes with Dennis Appiah warmed the bench for the losers.

Devine Naah played full throttle while Earnest Agyiri warmed the bench for Tubize when they lost 3-2 to St. Gilloise.

BULGARIA

Derick Mensah warmed the bench when Dunav Ruse lost 3-2 to Cherno More.

Micheal Tawiah was not part of Vereya team that lost 7-0 to Levski Sofia

Edwin Gyasi cameoed for CSKA Sofia when they played a 1-1 draw with Beroe.

Ishmael Baidu played full throttle for Septemvri Sofia when they lost 1-4 to Ludogorets.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi cameoed for Privram when they were thrashed 5-0 by Opava.

Musah Ansuma was in the team for Vysehrad when they won 1-0 against Usti nad Orluci.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan played 90 minutes for Istra 1961 when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Osijek.

Ahmed Said scored from the spot for Hajduk Split when they played a 1-1 draw with Rijeka. Maxwell Acosty Boadu came on in the 46th minute for Rijeka.

CHINA

Tianjin Teda lost 4-2 to Shanghai Shenhua. Frank Acheampong scored from the spot and missed another opportunity from the spot.

FINLAND

Quincy Osei was substituted in the 46th minute for KTP when they lost 3-0 to KPV Kokkola.

Samba Silla was not included in the matchday squad for Jaro when they lost 2-1 Haka.

Reuben Ayanna played full throttle for Kups when the won 2-1 against Mariehamn.

Anthony Annan played full throttle while Evans Mensah warmed the bench for HJK when they thrashed TPS 4-0.

GEORGIA

Issifu Lamptey warmed the bench for Dila Gori when they played a goalless draw game with Saburtalo Tbilisi.

HUNGARY

Defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong could not make the FerencvÃ¡ros squad for their 4-1 win over DVTK.

MONTENEGRO

Alex Yamoah lasted 61 minutes Zeta when they piped OFK Titagrad 1-0.

NORWAY

Adam Larsen Kwarasey captained Valerenga when they lost 2-0 Stromagodset. Abu Mohammed was not in the losing side's team.

Dennis Antwi watched from the bench as his side Asane won 2-1 against Flora

Gilbert Koomson played the entirety of the game for Brann when they lost 2-1 to Rosenborg

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor was absent for Zhetysu Taldykorgan when they played a goalless draw with Atyrau.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle for Guimaraes when they played 1-1 with Braga. Henry Medariouse couldn't play for Guimaraes due to injury.

Lumor Agbenyenu was absent once again from Sporting Lisbon's team that won 3-0 against Boavista

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full throttle for U Craiova 1948 when they won 3-0 against Astra Guigui.

Joseph Mensah was substituted in the 74th minute for Sepsi when the lost 2-1 to CFR Cluj at home.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed returned from suspension to play full 90 minutes for Anzi Makhachkala and received a booking but they lost 1-0 to FK Rostov.

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula when they played a 2-2 draw with Orenberg.

Aziz Abdul Tetteh played full throttle for Dynamo Moscow when they played a goalless draw game with Akhmat Grozny.

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari was again left out of Trencin matchday squad when they got piped 1-0 by Ruzomberok.

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava when they lost 2-0 to Pedbrezova.

Sadam Sulley played full throttle for Michalovce when the won 2-1 against Dun. Streda.

Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina when the won 2-0 against Nitra

Patrick Asmah played 90 minutes and received a booking for Senica when they played a goalless game with Sered.

SLOVENIA

Dixon Afoakva played 67 minutes for Triglav when they lost 2-1 to Celje.

Eric Boakye watched from the bench as NK Olimpija Ljubljana won 2-1 against Maribor.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Wuthrich is still out injured and couldn't play a part for Young Boys when they beat Sion 3-2.

Majeed Ashimeru recorded two assists and a goal for Switze side St. Gallen when they won 3-2 against Zurich

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro played full throttle for Ostersunds. Frank Arhin played 61 minutes while Patrick Kpozo cameoed. They lost 4-2 to Norrkoping.

Halmstad won 1-0 against Brage. Thomas Boakye didn't make the victors matchday squad

Emmanuel Yeboah received a booking and was substituted in the 60th minute for Umea FC when they lost 3-1 to Syrianska

Enoch Kwakwa helped Falkenbergs to win 3-0 against Varnamo. He played the full 90 minutes

Lawson Sabah warmed the bench for Linkoping City when they played a goalless draw with Karlsunds.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben lasted the entire duration of the game and was booked for Falkirk when they lost 2-0 to Queen Of South.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was between the sticks for Maritzburg United and was booked as the were piped 1-0 by Polokwane. Anas Mohammed didn't make the victors matchday squad.

Samuel Darpoh played 45 minutes for Amazulu but they lost 3-0 to Cape Town City. Nana Akosah-Bempah was not part of the victors squad.

Richard Kisi Boateng warmed the bench for SuperSports Utd. when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh played the ladies 25 minutes for Rednik when they piped Cukaricki 1-0. Samuel Owusu played full throttle for the losers.

Zakaria Suraka played full throttle for Dinamo Vranje when they lost 2-0 to Vojvodina.

Red Star Belgrade won 2-0 against Macva. Richmond Boakye Yiadom did not travel with the team while Rashid Sumaila warmed the bench for the victors.

Samuel Affum was not part of the team of Sp. Subotica when they lost 2-1 to Mladost.

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah played 70 minutes for Keyserispor when they won 2-0 against Sivaspor. Asamoah Gyan watched from the bench for the victors.

Muniru Sulley cameoed for Yeni Malatyaspor when they won 2-0 against Galatasaray.

Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Fenerbache in their game against Ankaragucu. They lost 3-1 at home.

Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 1-0 win at Konyaspor.

Caleb Ekuban cameoed for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Antalyaspor.

Mahatma Otoo played full throttle for Balikesirspor in their goalless draw game with Giresunspor.

Jerry Akaminko picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Istanbulspor AS in their 1-0 loss at Eskisehirspor. Kamal Issah missed the game for the victors through injury.

QATAR

John Benson played full throttle for Al Ahli Doha when they thrashed Al-Sadd 4-1.

Mohammed Kasola played full throttle for Umm-Salal when they played a 1-1 draw with Al Shahaniya

USA

Dominic Oduro didn't travel with San Jose Earthquake when they lost 2-1 to Seattle Sounders.

Johan Kappelhof didn't make Chicago Fire's match-day team due to injury as they played a goalless draw with DC United.

Bismack Adjei-Boateng played entire 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids and was booked when they won 2-1 against FC Dallas. Francis Atuahene didn't play for the losers due to injury

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for New York City when they won 3-1 against Philadelphia Union. David Accam didn't make the losers match-day team

Latif Blessing was introduced in the 46th minute and substituted again in the 76th minute for Los Angeles FC when they lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City.

Ema Boateng lasted 76 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 3-2 home defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Harrison Afful played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 win over Minnesota United. Lalas Abubakar was introduced in the 67th minute for the victors with Abu Danladi also making his way into the game in the first half for the losers. Jonathan Mensah was however left out of the victors matchday squad.

Solomon Asante provided an assist for Phoenix Rising when they won 4-2 against Swope Park. Gladson Awako warmed the bench for the winners

