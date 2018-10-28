'I Will Be Bounce Stronger' - Daniel Amartey Vows

Ghanaian international, Daniel Amartey has pledged to bounce back stronger after sustaining a suspected broken ankle in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

The versatile defender suffered a sickening injury after losing out in a tussle with Michail Antonio in the dying embers of the clash.

The 23-year-old frantically signalled to the bench straight away and appeared in agonising pain.

The medical team rushed onto the field and were forced to hand the Ghanaian international oxygen.

Replays showed his leg get caught under his body as he fell to the ground, leading to the horrendous incident.

A day after what is likely to be a setback in his Leicester career after claiming the right fullback slot in recent weeks Amartey tweeted: "Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!".

Leicester manager Puel in an interview after the game said: "I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination."

"My first thought at the end is for my player Daniel," he said.

"He played well and gave his best so it is difficult to see this injury at the end. He will have an exam and we will see after. He has gone to the hospital, of course.

"I thought more about that at the end than the game."

However, reports have emerged that the Ghanaian is likely to miss the rest of the season.