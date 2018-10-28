Man United Return To Winning Ways With Victory Against Everton

Manchester United edged past Everton to move to within five points of the Premier League's top four.

Jose Mourinho's side were second best throughout Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus but climbed up two places to eighth after victory at Old Trafford over the Toffees.

The hosts went ahead through Paul Pogba's fortuitous strike - making a stuttering 26-step run-up to take a penalty that was saved by Jordan Pickford, then tucking home the rebound when it fell straight back to him.

Pogba fed fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial to curl in a delightful, first-time finish from the edge of the box in the second half.

Everton, whose three-game winning run came to an end, had chances of their own but Bernard hit the side netting after going round David de Gea and the Spain goalkeeper saved sharply from Richarlison's low strike.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty with 12 minutes remaining, but United held on to their advantage.