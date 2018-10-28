Chelsea Score Four At Burnley To Go Second

Unbeaten Chelsea coped without Eden Hazard to move second in the Premier League by easing to victory at Burnley.

Maurizio Sarri's side were without their star Belgium forward and top goalscorer, who missed the game with a back injury.

Ross Barkley set up Alvaro Morata's 22nd-minute opener, sliding a wonderful through ball into the Spaniard's path to poke past Burnley keeper Joe Hart.

The England midfielder then scored himself, sending a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner of Hart's net just before the hour mark.

Five minutes later, he registered his second assist of the match, as he set up Willian, with the Brazilian cutting in on to his right foot and curling a shot past Hart into the same corner.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored a midweek hat-trick in the Europa League, added a fourth in injury time to seal the win.

Burnley, who stay in 15th, barely threatened and were reduced to chasing Chelsea's shadows for much of the game.

Chelsea are two points behind leaders Liverpool and one ahead of Manchester City, who play Tottenham on Monday night.