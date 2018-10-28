Ricciardo takes pole for Mexican Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo will start Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix in pole position, the third of his career. The 29-year-old's Red Bull finished the final qualifying rounds on Saturday ahead of his stablemate Max Verstappen.

"I knew it was there somewhere," said Ricciardo. "We hadn't had the cleanest run through practice but I knew the pace was in the car. Max showed that through the weekend. So it was just a matter of putting together a clean lap."

Lewis Hamilton, who can claim a fifth driver's world championship with at least a seventh place finish, will begin the race in third place on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton's nearest challenger for the 2018 crown, will be fourth.