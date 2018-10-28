Kevin-Prince Boateng Strikes Late To Snatch Draw For US Sassuolo

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed from the bench to salvage a point for US Sassuolo against Bologna in the Italian Serie A on Sunday morning.

Boateng, who included the Neroverdi squad after recovering from a muscular injury, emerged from the bench to score a penalty as they drew 2-2 with Bologna.

Roberto De Zerbi's men fell behind to Rodrigo Palacio's 2nd-minute goal but they drew level through Marlon on the 17th minute.

Ibrahima Mbaye restored the visitors advantage in the 56th minute from a close-range finish.

Boateng replaced Federico De Francesco on the 63rd minute and went to snatch a point for them from spot with five minutes left on the clock.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com