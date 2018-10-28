Perry Okudzeto Lauds Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League

Hon. Perry Okudzeto, deputy Minister of Youth and Sports has commended the team driving the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League concept and believes it is one of the preparing grounds to select boxers to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games and the African Games which the nation will host in 2023.

The deputy minister who opened the second week of the League at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday evening with a flag hoisting ceremony said boxing remains the number one sport in Ghana and loved the passion which the people of Accra place on the sport.

He adviced fans to protect sports facilities which are not many in the country, however, they are trying to leave a legacy by constructing sports facilities across the country.

He commended the juvenile boxers and their coaches as well as the amateur and professional boxers who displayed on the day.

In fact, all boxers showed promise at Bukom Fist of Fury League, even losers were not disgraced.

There were 16 amateur bouts after the juveniles have performed. Members of the Black Bombers representing their clubs had to rely on experience and ring generalship to defeat some budding rising stars.

In the four professional bouts, lightweight Richmond Ashley knocked out Amos Dodzie in round 2, super featherweight Felix Williams used his experience to technically knocked out young Isaac Okine in round 4 and super middleweight Jacob Dickson also won his first fight against Abdul Karim by a knock out in round one.

Featherweight contender and aspiring champion, Theophilus Tetteh was the boxer of the night as he showed real boxing skills to knock out his hard-punching opponent, Joshua Barnor from Bukom.

Models including kids from Bozoma and Mercy Clothing displayed their wears and ring walk to the amazement of boxing fans.

Magwins Catering Services also provided meals for the juvenile boxers, patrons and guests.