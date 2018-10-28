Ghana To Face Togo Next Month In 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Ghana will play neighbours Togo next month in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Meteors will host the first leg of the first qualifying round between 12-20 November 2018.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face Gabon in the second qualifying round to be played between 18-26 March 2019.

If the Meteors progress, they will face the winner of the Equatorial Guinea/Sao Tome and Principe versus Algeria in June 2019 to determine the seven qualifiers who will join hosts Egypt.

The 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations will be played from 8 to 22 November 2019 in Egypt.

The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Tokyo.

