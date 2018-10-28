modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Mohammed Abubakari Hit A Double To Help Helsingborg Draw In Swedish Second-Tier

Ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana youth international Mohammed Abubakari scored his first career double to help Helsingborg earn a draw at Oesters IF in an eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

The midfielder opened the scoring on 31 minutes to give the visitors the lead but Simon Helg levelled in the 45th minute.

Andreas Granqvist restored Helsingborg's lead in the 52nd minute before four minutes later Abubakari made it 3-1.

Rasmus Joensson made it 4-1 on the hour mark but Oesters IF scored three goals in five minutes through Mattias Pavic, Dragan Kapcevic and Maanz Karlsson to make it 4-4.

Abubakari, who graduated from Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy now WAFA SC, is one of the experienced playings for Helsingborg in the second-tier league.

