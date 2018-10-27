Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is
Sublime Mane Goals Help Liverpool Go Top With Win Over Cardiff
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is "not too decisive" that the Reds are top of the table after 10 games as victory over Cardiff City ensured their joint-best start to a Premier League season.
Sadio Mane scored twice while Mohamed Salah and substitute Xherdan Shaqiri also found the net at Anfield.
Unbeaten Liverpool's eighth top-flight win sent them three points clear of Manchester City, who do not play until Monday when they face fifth-placed Tottenham at Wembley.
Having also drawn two matches, Liverpool have 26 points - matching their tally from the 2008-09 campaign, when they finished second.