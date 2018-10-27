modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Sublime Mane Goals Help Liverpool Go Top With Win Over Cardiff

Wires
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is "not too decisive" that the Reds are top of the table after 10 games as victory over Cardiff City ensured their joint-best start to a Premier League season.

Sadio Mane scored twice while Mohamed Salah and substitute Xherdan Shaqiri also found the net at Anfield.

Unbeaten Liverpool's eighth top-flight win sent them three points clear of Manchester City, who do not play until Monday when they face fifth-placed Tottenham at Wembley.

Having also drawn two matches, Liverpool have 26 points - matching their tally from the 2008-09 campaign, when they finished second.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A frog does not jump out of its hiding place during the day without cause.

By: Rex Asanga quot-img-1
body-container-line