Daniel Amartey Suffers Sickening Injury In Leicester City Stalemate With West Ham

Daniel Amartey has suffered a horrific injury in Leicester City's stalemate against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international was tracking back and he challenges Antonio but his boot looked to stick in the ground and his foot came up in a horrible position, facing sideways.

The Hammers got their noses in front on the 30th-minute mark through Paraguayan international Fabian Balbuena to silence the Foxes home fans.

However, Claude Puel's men grabbed a point after Wilfred Ndidi's later long-range drive.

The disaster struck deep into injury time as Daniel Amartey picked up a horrific leg injury.

