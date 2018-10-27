We're Ready To Conquer Africa - Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako believes his outfit are ready to conquer Africa after the Normalisation Committee granted them permission to participate in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

It was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

But the Porcupine Warriors petitioned the Normalisation Committee and asked them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Report went rife on Friday that the committee has granted permission to the Kumasi-based outfit the permission to participate in the competition.

A section of Ghanaian football aficionados insists the Reds do not have a formidable squad to achieve their target in Africa hence they should forget about participating in the competition and focus on their steady team building.

However, the club's chief believes otherwise as he reiterated their readiness to take the continent by storm.

"I said in our early days that we weren't ready for Africa but after beefing up the playing body, we are very ready and confident of making an impact in Africa," Mr. Amoako said on Oyerepa FM.

