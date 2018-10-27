Bernard Tekpetey On Target As Paderborn Draw With SV Sandhausen

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey was on target as Paderborn were held to a 3-3 draw by SV Sandhausen in the Bundesliga II.

The former Schalke forward, who is on a run of good form scored his side's second in the six-goal thriller.

Fabian Schleusener opened the scoring for SV Sandhausen in the 14th minute after a dominant spell in the opening half.

Andrew Wooten made it two after 27 minutes.

But Senegalese forward Babacar Gueye gave Paderborn some lifeline after pulling one back in the 35th minute.

Tekpetey leveled for Paderborn in the 67th minute before Marlon Ritter made it 3-2 with ten minutes to end the game.

However, Paderborn let the lead slip after Andrew Wooten scored for Sandhausen with seven minutes left.

