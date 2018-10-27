Primiero Agosto Wants To Replay Caf Champions League Semi-Final With Esperance

Primiero Agosto have filed a complaint with Caf and Fifa over the manner in which their Caf Champions League semifinal, second leg ill-tempered match against Esperance was officiated.

The Luanda side felt Zambian referee Sikazwe performed blunders that led to their elimination on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline after they won the first leg 1-0 at home.

According to the Federation of Angolan Football (Faf) official website, Agosto wants the match to be replayed on a neutral venue and Sikazwe to be sanctioned.

Agosto president Carlos Hendrick has described the officiating as 'shameless.'

'The way the referee handled the match and caused the situation is shameless. It is necessary for Caf and Fifa to put things back in order,' Hendrick said.

The most contentious incident came in the second half when the scoreline was 3-2 in favour of Esperance.

Agosto thought they had grabbed a third away goal, but Mingo Bille was ruled to have pushed Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi.

The Angolan's dissatisfaction with the referee got worse in the dying moments of the match when Esperance delivered the final blow with Anice Badri scoring the fourth goal after what appeared to have been an infringement on his marker who attempted to clear the danger.