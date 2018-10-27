Frosinone Midfielder Rahman Chibsah Gears Up For SPAL Clash

Frosinone Calcio midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah is brimming with confidence ahead of their Sunday's Italian Serie A clash against SPAL.

The former Benevento Calcio loanee has started the season strongly after playing every minute of their nine games.

Despite the 25-year-old's strong start to the campaign, the Canaries are languishing at 19th place on the table with just two points.

But Chibsah believes their last week's impressive stalemate with Empoli will spur them on to overcome SPAL on Sunday.

"I honestly think our performance this season does not reflect our position in the league table, but we are putting everything in our preparations for this weekend's game against SPAL," Chibsah told Class FM.

'Last Sunday's 3-3 draw against Empoli is a testament of what we can do as a team if we focus on the positives of our game, and as it stands, we're going to take every game as a cup final in our quest to stay in the Serie A next season.

"I'm personally in the best physical and psychological shape at the moment, and I hope that we can play above ourselves as a team and get a result on Sunday.'

