Michael Essien Tips Real Madrid To Beat Barcelona In El Clasico

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien has his former side, Real Madrid to beat FC Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico on Sunday.

The eleven times European champions will travel to the Camp Nou to engage the Blaugrana in the first Clasico of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui's side are enduring a torrid season after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo having picked just 14 points from nine games.

However, the 35-year-old feels that Real Madrid can still win the El Clasico on Sunday, despite having won only one game in the last five and only scoring in the previous two.

"Why not? The players are still there," Essien said.

"Madrid are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they still have the players. It's such a shame that Ronaldo left but it's one of those things that can happen in football.

"They are going to go into the game and hopefully look to win the game.

"Of course it's the best," Essien continued. "Playing in El Clasico is one of the most memorable highlights in my career.

"I played four El Clasicos, won two, drew two, I never lost. It's such a big game, and the whole world wants to watch it," he added.