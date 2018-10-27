Emmanuel Boateng Eager To Make Debut For Hapoel Tel Aviv After Securing Work Permit

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has revealed he is itching to make his debut for Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The 21-year-old joined the Israeli side from Ghanaian giants Aduana Stars on a four-year deal but he is yet to make his debut for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

'I have spent a few weeks with the team now and I think it has given me more confidence and reason to be positive even though I am yet to play my first game,' he told Ghanacrusader.com.

' I think my paperwork has been sorted now and hopefully, I can start playing,' he added.

'I am happy and ever ready to achieve great things with the club. I have a target to see myself in the first team and I have been working hard towards that dream.'

Hapoel Tel Aviv FC are currently 8th on the league log with 7 matches played so far in the Israel limit league. They will face 12th placed Maccabi Haifa next in the league.

