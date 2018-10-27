Kwesi Nyantakyi's Era Will Be Better Than Normalization Committee - Great Olympics Boss

Oloboi Commodore, Accra Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer has reiterated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee tenure will be worst than the previous Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration.

According to him, he has stopped attending the committee's meetings after they rescinded their decision to grant Asante Kotoko permission to participate in Africa next season in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After a meeting held with club owners and CEO's at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, it was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the management of Kotoko petitioned the Normalisation Committee asking them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, it has emerged that the four-member committee has granted permission to the Kumasi-based outfit to participate in the competition, which has drawn the ire of Great Olympics chief, Oloboi Commodore.

"The Normalization Committee hasn't been consistent and might be worst than Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration," Oloboi told Abusua FM.

"Why should they grant Asante Kotoko the permission to feature in Africa. We all agreed that no Ghanaian club will play in any CAF competitions in 2019"

"I will not attend their meetings again because they can't make bold decisions"