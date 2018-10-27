US Sassuolo Give Injury Updates On Boateng And Duncan Ahead Of Bologna Clash

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to return from injury for US Sassuolo for their Italian Serie A clash against Bologna.

Boateng missed the Neroverdi goalless draw with Sampdoria after suffering muscle fatigue in the build-up to the game.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi's men will be missing the services of Alfred Duncan once again as the 24-year old is still nursing an injury he picked up in their 3-1 win over Empoli last month.

In a release by Sassuolo on Friday, the club announced that Boateng is back to training whilst Duncan is not fit yet.

'Boateng has resumed practice regularly and should be available this weekend. Alfred Duncan seems destined to skip another fixture.' the club posted.

Duncan has made five Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this season with Boateng also playing seven times scoring thrice.

