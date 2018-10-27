Jordan Opoku Throws Support Behind Daniel Nii Adjei’s Asante Kotoko Return Dream

Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku has thrown his weight behind the decision by the club to sign Daniel Nii Adjei.

Adjei, who recently parted ways with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, has reiterated that he is open to re-join the club if he is approached by management.

According to a top brass, they have commenced negotiations with the 30-year-old midfielder but they are yet to finalize anything.

'Nii Adjei is a champions league winner, very experienced and has all that it takes to help the team,' Opoku told Oyerepa FM.

'He is in the calibre of Asamoah Gyan who should be received with open arms when they decide to play for Kotoko.'

'We have young players whom his presence will motivate and spur them on to do more.'

'I believe he has a lot to offer us should he join us.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com