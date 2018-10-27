KRC Genk Star Joseph Paintsil Eyes Ghana Call-Up

Former Ghana youth forward Joseph Paintsil has set his sights on earning a call-up into the Black Stars following his devastating form for Belgian side KRC Genk.

The 21-year-old joined to Belgian Jupilar Pro League side during the summer from Tema Youth after an impressive loan spell at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros TC.

Paintsil netted 10 goals in 27 appearances for Ferencvaros and has kept up that swashbuckling showing for Genk, netting 2 goals in 8 games despite not starting the campaign with the side due to injury.

'I'm still young and learning the hard way. This is football for you and everything is possible. Maybe a call-up is round the corner. I've just got to keep working hard and do what I do and see what comes out of it."

'At my age, it will be a dream come true to wear the national colours. I wore the junior national team jerseys [Starlets, Satellites, Black Stars B] and the target now is the Senior national team."

'It will come as an honour for me to play for my national team in a major competition."

'Every player has a chance to represent his country and I know when the right time comes I will get my call."

'So for me personally I want to be up there and keep working hard towards this dream. I believe in myself and believe my time will come."

He has featured for three of Ghana's national teams already-the Black Starlets, Black Satellites and Black Stars 'B' and is expecting to crown his career with a senior team appearance.

'Representing your country at a major tournament comes with a lot of pride and that is what I am looking at for now," he told www.ghanacrusader.com

He played 75 minutes in KRC Genk's 4-2 romp over Turkish side Besiktas last Thursday.

