CAF Delegation Visits 2022 World Cup Stadium Education City Stadium

The visiting high-level delegation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday witnessed the ongoing work of the Education City Stadium - one of the stadia to be used for Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The stadium is of big interest to the CAF delegation as it is one of the venues to be deconstructed after the World Cup to be donated to developing countries which means an African country could benefit from the benevolence of the Qataris.

The CAF delegation - headed by its President Ahmad Ahmad - was shown around the 40,000-capacity venue that is under construction for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Placed in the heart of Education City campus, the under-construction stadium will be one of the venues to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches up to the quarter-finals.

The seating capacity of the Education City Stadium will be reduced to half once the event comes to an end.

The 20,000 seats will be eventually shipped to help to build stadiums in developing countries and CAF President Ahmad is keen on African countries benefiting at the end of the tournament.

The decrease in capacity will not affect the aesthetics of the stadium, the visiting delegates of CAF were informed.

Members of the CAF delegation praised the remarkable progress made in Qatar's infrastructure and expressed their admiration for the construction of the venues.

A FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be a unique opportunity for fans to experience a distinctive cultural experience during the tournament, as members of the CAF delegation stated.

Members of the CAF delegation also stressed Qatar's readiness to host the 2022 World Cup through what they saw preparations relying on innovation and creativity. The visiting delegation also praised the infrastructure development taking place across the country.

Qatar has already impressed travellers coming into the country with its state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport and the Metro system which is now fast moving towards completion.

The delegation also toured the Aspire Academy of Sports Excellence and the Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital yesterday.

The on-going visit of the CAF delegation is an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding the African body signed with Qatar Football Association (QFA) in May 2015.

