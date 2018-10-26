CAF President Ahmad Leads African FA's To Explore Qatar FA Opportunities

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has led the first delegation of African FA Presidents to Qatar to explore opportunities in their partnership with the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

The high-level delegation of CAF met with President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani on Wednesday to also discuss matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

CAF President Ahmad was leading the first delegation of about 23 federations in Africa with the rest of the federation scheduled for the coming months to explore such opportunities to the benefit of their respective countries.

The delegation that arrived in Doha this week got the opportunity to review projects carried out by Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The high-powered meetings serve as an extension to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between CAF and QFA in May 2015 with the African FAs benefiting from the agreement.

The 2015 MoU focused on the exchange of experience and expertise in various areas such as administration, coaching, sports medicine, refereeing, youth and women's football, infrastructure development, and marketing and communications.

The CAF delegation were also met by QFA Vice President Saud Al Mohannadi and Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC).

The visiting delegation reviewed the progress of work related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup projects. A luncheon reception was also arranged by the SC in honour of the visiting delegation.

The CAF delegation praised the extensive development work carried out by Qatar so far.

Mansoor Al Ansari, QFA Secretary-General, commenced the presentation for the CAF delegation while engineer Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi underlined key projects linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its legacy which stretches beyond to Qatar's Vision 2030.

