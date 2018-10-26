“Fans Will Be Important To Black Queens In Women’s AFCON”- Adjoa Bayor

Former Black Queens midfielder, Adjoa Bayor, says the nation's fans will play a key role in helping the current Black Queens succeed in the upcoming 2018 Total Women's AFCON.

The Queens are hosting the rest of the continent for the first time and the expectations are that they will win the tournament and book a ticket to the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Bayor, together with former Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana, assisted in the tournament's draw Sunday and told Citi Sports that Ghana's ability to do a “host-and-win” would rely on the fans and their willingness to go and watch the team play.​

“I think that when the team has a match, they will need as many fans as possible at the stadium to cheer them on. That has to happen for everything to work out well for the Queens. When the players see the fans, they will give all they have and perform well on the pitch.”​​​​​​

The Queens will play their group matches at the Accra Sports Stadium and they will take on Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A of the tournament.