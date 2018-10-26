Normalisation Committee To Consider Asante Kotoko Petition To Play In Africa

President Dr Kofi Amoah says the Normalisation Committee will consider Asante Kotoko petition to play in Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors have quoted portions of the CAF Statutes and Regulations explaining why they should represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

At a stakeholders' meeting last Friday, a decision was taken to bar Ghanaian clubs from playing in the continent's inter-clubs competition due to the ongoing reforms in Ghana.

Kotoko claims they are the defending champions of the Ghana FA MTN Cup and deserve to represent the nation in the Confederation Cup.

''Football is run by statutes and regulations, so once Kotoko's petition referred to the CAF Statutes and Regulations, it is only fair for us to look into the matter,'' Dr Amoah told Daily Graphic

