Uncle T Wants Government To Compensate Clubs

Uncle T Stars founder and owner Isaac Tetteh thinks clubs in Ghana must be financially compensated by government after the suspension of football activities.

The government decided to close down the Ghana Football Association after the airing of an investigative piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some referees and officials were captured taking bribes.

''We the clubs have been going through a lot of challenges in the absence of the league since June so the government must consider a compensation package for us,'' Tetteh, popularly known as TT Brothers, is quoted by Daily Graphic.

''The way forward is very simple; fairness must prevail for all clubs. What befell us should not happen again.

''The rules must apply to all clubs equally to make a new era clean.''

Last week, the Normalisation Committee met club owners and administrators in Accra to find a way of bringing back football.

