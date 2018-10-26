Mauritius Sack Former Manchester United Youth Coach Francisco Filho

Former Manchester United youth coach Francisco Filho has been sacked as the head coach of Mauritius after 15 months in charge.

Local coach Akbar Patel returns to take over for a fourth stint in charge of the national team.

Despite winning just three games from 13 the country's sports minister Stephan Toussaint said the Brazilian was not sacked due to results alone.

"It is not a question whether we are satisfied or not of his performance but rather I think the formula used for Mr Filho doesn't work", Toussaint told BBC Sport.

"It is a fact that he was most of the time abroad and we cannot have a coach on a part-time basis - that's not being really serious."

Mauritius are 156 on Fifa's October world rankings but are behind local rivals Comoros (148), who knocked them out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in the preliminary round.

Neighbour's Madagascar are ranked 100 and have also booked a place at next year's Nations Cup finals.

Toussaint also went onto explain why they had again turned to Patel, who lead Club M to gold at the Indian Ocean Islands games on home soil in 2003.

"Mr Patel is a well-known coach and has shown his worth for a very long time and all the boys here appreciate his work," he explained.

"We have serious competitions ahead mostly the Indian Ocean Islands games in Mauritius next year and I am sure Mr Patel and his team will be doing a good job."

Patel will officially be presented as coach next week.