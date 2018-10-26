Sowerto Derby: Orlando Pirates Coach Jabs Kaizer Chiefs; We'll Beat You Even With Ronaldo And Messi In Your Squad

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says they would be ready to face Kaizer Chiefs even if Amakhosi were given special permission to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

'Micho', in fact, says he would like to face the strongest Chiefs side and is hoping the likes of Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat will be available to play at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He will not buy into the story that the Glamour Boys have a depleted side going into the Derby.

"We are ready even if they are getting special permission to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. It's meaning we are approaching the game that way. We shall not swallow the story that says this one or this one is out. We wish to [Lebogang] Manyama the quickest recovery.

"We will be happy if all of them are there because the Derby would have much more of its importance, its flair. We wish to them to have the strongest team because we want the Derby to have its self-value. We expect the best possible Chiefs side in recent times."

Micho, meanwhile, has turned a blind eye to comments made by his assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena on opponents Chiefs, describing him as an "extraordinary coach".

Mokwena suggested their rivals were a better side with Steve Komphela at the helm.

"First of all I need to tell you that Rhulani is no ordinary coach, he's an extraordinary coach. It's a privilege that we work together. In his own expressions I don't want to comment," Micho said.

"I have to fully understand what he wanted, but myself as a head coach representing the institution I cannot comment further."