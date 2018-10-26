'Kotoko Not Ready For Africa' - Ex Coach Steve Pollack Insists

A former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack has reiterated that his former employers are not prepared for Africa competitions.

The Ghana Premier League giants have written to the Normalisation Committee to allow them to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup despite an agreement for clubs in the country to not take part in Africa next season.

The Porcupine Warriors revealed within the week that they are ready to represent the country but the Englishman believes his former side don't look competitive enough for the Caf Confederations Cup.

"I know Kotoko SC have signed new players and some left after my departure. There are few players who are still at Kotoko,' he told Kumasi FM.

"They might think they are ready for competition in Africa, but at the moment you are not playing competitions week after week,' Pollack added.

"So they are not playing a competitive football'Going into a competition especially Africa inter-club it will be difficult.'

"You playing friendlies currently, and they are not competitive enough when going into Africa', he concluded.