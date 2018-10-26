Former Sports Minister Hails Government Over 2023 All-Africa Games Hosting Rights Victory

Former deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin has heaped praises on government for winning the hosting rights for the 2023 All-Africa Games.

Ghana won the bid to host the multi-purpose competition through the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The controversial former Ashanti Regional chairman in an interview with Happy FM eulogized the government and stated he was not flabbergasted Ghana won the bid due its great sporting facilities former Ghana President, John Mahama put in place before vacating office.

"I was happy when I heard government were bidding to host the 2023 African games and I am not surprised that we won. Facilities like the Bukom Boxing arena which was constructed by President Mahama will help us host the tournament," Yamin told Happy FM.

"The NDC government won the rights for the AWCON but we lost power and the NPP government are superintending the hosting of the tournament. I'm optimistic NPP will lose power and we will also superintendent the hosting of the African games in 2023."

This will be the first time Ghana will be hosting the competition and will join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique as the only countries to have hosted the event.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com