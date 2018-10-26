Joseph Painstil Stars As Genk Shock Besiktas In Turkey

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Painstil played a key role as Belgium side Genk traveled to beat Besiktas 4-2 in Turkey.

The former Tema Youth forward saw 75 minutes of action as the high flying Belgian side move top of group I of the UEFA Europa League.

Tanzanian forward Mbawana Samatta scored the opener in the 23rd minute after early dominance from Genk. The striker grabbed his second of the night as Genk doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

The game then had a great finale in the final twenty minutes as Brazilian forward Vagner Love pulled one back for Besiktas in the 74th minutes.

The Belgians regain their two-goal lead after Dieurmerci Ndongala poked in a third in the 81st minute.

Two minutes later Genk made it 4-1 with a strike from Jacob Piotrowski.

Vagner Love scored his second for Besiktas with four minutes remaining but it was too late for the Turks to stage a comeback.

Joseph Aidoo was an unused substitute in the game.

