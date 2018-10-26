Adre Ayew Cameos As Fenerbahçe Secure Important Away Point In Europa Cup Against Anderlecht

Deputy Ghana captain Andre Ayew came off the bench to help Turkish giants Fenerbahçe secured an important away point in the Europa League.

The Ghana international came on in the 74th minute as FenerbahÃ§e held Anderlecht to a 2-2 draw in Belgium.

Anderlecht began the game in an explosive pace as striker Zakaria Bakkali scored the opener in the 35th minute.

With the result at 1-0 at the end of halftime, the Belgians wasted no time in getting the scored when Bakkali scored in the 49th minute.

Michael Frey and Hassan Ali kaldrim scored two goals in the space of four minutes to put FenerbahÃ§e on level with the Belgian giants.

The draw sends Fenerbahçe second in group D of the UEFA Europa League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com