Richard Kingson Slams Normalization Committee For Black Stars

Former Ghanaian international, Richard Kingston has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee members following their negligence in attending Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya and that of Sierra Leone which was cancelled by FIFA, leading to the team's friendly encounter with Asante Kotoko earlier this month.

According to the Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer, he was stunned after realizing the continuous absence of a member of the established FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee in the camp of the senior national team since they commenced their Afcon qualifying campaign this year.

He, however, believes the erstwhile GFA Exco members deserve some plaudits for their support whenever there is a national assignment for the Black Stars team in camp at the expense of this current Dr Kofi Amoah led administration.

”It’s pathetic! very pathetic one indeed!” the ex-Wigan Athletic goaltender told Accra-based Radio Gold.

”We know that at first, the erstwhile GFA Exco members do visit and motivate us as well as boost our morale in camp prior to any game matches,”

”But this time around, it’s never so with this current Normalization Committee members as none of [their] members has even visited us ahead of the supposed game against Sierra Leone,”

The former Wigan Athletic goalie added ”It’s not the first time it has happened. Even in our game against Kenya, none of them stepped a foot there in camp and not to even sent anyone to present their well-wishes to us prior to Kenya’s game,”

”It was we the technical team that did everything on our own as none care to even followed us with the team. I’m still emphasizing; No member of the Normalization Committee has ever paid a visit to the Black Stars team since we started the Afcon qualifiers.”