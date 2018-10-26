John Antwi Scores To Send El-Makassa To Quarter Finals Of Egyptian Cup

Ghana forward John Antwi scored the winner as Misr El-Makassa defeated Wadi Delga 2-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Egyptian Cup.

Madagascar international Paulin Voavy belted El-Makkasa into a 28th-minute lead after receiving a magnificent ball from Mahmoud Wahid, which he finished perfectly past the goalkeeper.

Degla nearly equalised but Bebo failed to convert Ibrahima Ndiaye's cross into the net. They were severely punished as minutes later John Antwi doubled his side's lead, finishing off Hany Said's through ball.

Wadi Degla tried to come back into the game in the second half, and they managed to do so in the 87th minute when Egypt international Mohamed Mahmoud scored a penalty.

Mahmoud had a chance to score the equaliser in the 93rd minute, but his low shot was brilliantly saved by El-Makkasa goalkeeper Ahmed Adel.

The win means El-Makkasa have sealed their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face title holders Zamalek.

