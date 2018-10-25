Kwadwo Asamoah Eyes Revenge At San Siro Against Barcelona In Champions League

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah says it is possible for the Serie A giants to beat Barcelona at the San Siro in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League clash.

The Nerrazuri had their trip to the Camp Nou enveloped with a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday even without talisman Lionel Messi.

Asamoah knew it was always going to be difficult to get a favourable result against the Catalans who are dangerous and efficient at home.

"We knew very well that it was difficult to come here to play against Barca, but we could have done better,'' the left-back told Calciomercato.com.

''We had a lot of attacks but they are very good at exploiting mistakes because they press hard.

''A rematch on the return? Yes, it can be done. When they play at home they are strong at the Camp Nou it is more difficult, we must examine and work on the mistakes we have made and make the most of the opportunities created."

