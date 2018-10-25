Medeama Petition Normalisation Committee Over Africa Campaign

Ghanaian side Medeama have officially petitioned the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee seeking to represent the country in next season's CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellows insist they hold the legitimate right to represent the country after ending the first half of the campaign top of the table.

The two-time FA Cup holders have sent petition to the interim Ghana FA body over the decision to opt out of Africa's inter-club competition, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The consensus by clubs and the Normalisation Committee at a consultative meeting on Friday in Accra has been met with mixed reactions.

Asante Kotoko have been angling for an opportunity to play in Africa inter-club competition next year, pushing for a slot after the snub.

Ashantigold, who placed second after the abrupt end of the 2017/18 season, are also monitoring the situation amid reports they could also slap in a petition.

Ghana has up to October 29 to submit candidates for the Confederations Cup and Champions League, and with Congress yet to be called by the Normalization Committee with the clubs,it remains to be seen whether or not Ghana can meet the deadline.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com