Wilfred Osei Kwaku Caught In Big Dishonesty As Attempts To Swindle Lawyer Is Exposed

Renowned legal practitioner Evans Selasi Adika will petition the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee about the conduct of one of the country’s football Association Presidential hopefuls.

Lawyer Adika says he ‘petitioned the previous GFA administration led by Kwesi Nyantakyi about the dishonest conduct of Wilfred Osei Kwaku, popularly known as Palmer, but the matter was swept under the carpet.’

Adika, a lawyer based in Accra, will seek from the Normalisation Committee to prohibit Osei Kwaku from putting himself up for the GFA Presidential race and says ‘dishonest people should not be allowed to use the GFA as an avenue for exploitation.’

A letter sent by lawyer Adika

Osei Kwaku, who is the bankroller Ghanaian second-tier side Tema Youth, of employed the professional expertise of the legal practitioner to recover the transfer fee of former Ghana U20 star Moses Odjer from former Italian Serie A side Catania.

Tema Youth transferred Odjer to Catania in 2015 but the Italian side defaulted payment of the transfer sum which led to the legal tussle which was won by Adika with the parties agreeing on $30,000 fee in legal charges.

Catania have since settled the debt to Tema Youth which Osei Kwaku received in trust and on behalf of his club but he denied receiving the payment whilst Adika’s checks also confirmed the payment made by the Italian club. This is a huge case of dishonest, mistrust and exploitation.

Demand notice to Osei Kwaku’s Tema Youth

The opening paragraph of Adika’s formal demand notice to Palmer reads: “Pursuant to the contingency agreement entered into between the undersigned and Tema Youth Sporting Club Limited. Please take this as a notice of default and a demand for immediate payment of funds received by Tema Youth Sporting Club Limited in trust and on behalf of the undersigned: representing the undersigned’s vested shore or the proceeds of a debt recovery matter involving Tema Youth Sporting Club Limited and Catania Calcio SpA (Italy).”

Adika has confirmed to Ghana Sports Online he will petition the GFA Normalisation Committee about the dishonest conduct of Palmer and seek from the Committee to prohibit him from contesting for the GFA Presidential race.

WHO IS LAWYER SELASI ADIKA?

Adika might not be loud within Ghana’s football circles but he is certainly one of the most skilled and renowned legal brains in the country. He marshalled Tema Youth’s victory in the landmark case involving the club and the Ghana Football Association at FIFA’s Court of Arbitration for Sport which promoted Tema Youth back to the Ghanaian top-flight. He did this free of charge with no cost to the club or the President and has a longstanding transactional relationship with Osei Kwaku.

BRIEF BACKGROUND OF WILFRED OSEI KWAKU

He is the Sporting Director and bankroller of Ghanaian club Tema Youth which has produced players like Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Istanbul defensive midfielder Joseph Attamah. He is renowned for his great eye for spotting talents and has produced many players for Ghanaian junior national teams. He is regarded as one of the closest allies of former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and went public to defend him and fought the Ghanaian government when it started fighting corruption in Ghanaian football. He has chaired the Black Stars Management Committee and used to head the Ghana FA finances. Palmer has struggled to stay away from controversies and corruption and bribery allegations. In October 2017, Palmer made the startling comments when speaking on Citi FM’s Sports Panorama, where he suggested that Ghana would have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup if money was made available to make unclassified and indemnity payments to referees.

In August this year, he was put under investigations by the Ghanaian government and hit with a travel ban.

FIFA requires individuals seeking to contest for positions in football to pass the FIFA integrity test.