J.O Lamptey Fully Deserved The Life-Time Ban - Prince Owusu

Al Khartoum Watani coach Prince Owusu has recounted how referee Joseph Lamptey cheated his Tema Youth side during a playoff game against Great Olympics, claiming that the troubled official deserved the lifetime ban handed to him by FIFA.

Lamptey was given a lifetime ban by world's football governing body for manipulating the 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal played in November 2017.

He awarded a dubious penalty in the 43rd minute to the home side to break the deadlock.

According to coach Owusu, the beleaguered official cheated Tema Youth in a Division One League play-off encounter against Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

'I stood on the touchline for Tema Youth and watched J.O Lamptey robbed Tema Youth for Olympics. I was very sad for Ghana football that day so I was not surprised when J.O Lamptey was banned by FIFA. He deserved what he got,' Coach Prince said.

The Al Khartoum Watani trainer further went ahead to praise the work done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger PI in exposing the rot in Ghana football.

'Anas did a very good job. I was surprised at the kind of people I saw in the video. But it was needed to cleanse the game. Let's get people who can run Ghana football to take charge now.'

