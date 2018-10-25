Thomas Partey Should Consider Arsenal Move In January - Coach JE Sarpong

Coach J.E Sarpong has urged Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey to consider leaving Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old is having a torrid season with the Spanish giants in the ongoing season and has been heavily linked with a January move to several top clubs in Europe including French giants PSG and English sides Arsenal FC and Southampton.

However, sources close to the club says coach Diego Simeone is unwilling to let go the Ghana international as he regards him as a core member of his set-up.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals gaffer believes the former Real Mallorca enforcer should consider swapping Los Colchoneros for the Gunners when the transfer window opens in January.

"It will be good for Partey's career to leave Atletico Madrid for Arsenal in January if indeed the English club is serious about him," Sarpong told Goal.

"One major thing he should also consider is that if joining Arsenal will give him more playing time, then it will be better for him to move. It is not always about the money players will get at the end of the day that leads to a change of club. They always want to play," he said.

"In Europe, many players talk to coaches for first team assurance before they move so he should do that if he is not sure because he is a quality player who must play more games," he added.

The Black Stars midfielder has made just four starts in all competitions for Atletico, which is three less than what he achieved at this stage in the previous campaign.