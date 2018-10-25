CONFRIMED: Blacks Queens To Play Zambia, Kenya & South Africa In Friendlies Ahead Of AWCON

The Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee has confirmed that the Black Queens of Ghana will play three international friendly matches before entering into the Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The friendly matches include matches against Zambia, Kenya and South Africa. All the three teams are in Group B of the AWCON which will be hosted by Ghana next month. The Black will use these three matches to prepare for the tournament proper in November.

The normalization committee confirmed the friendlies through a statement on the GFA’s official website. They have disclosed that they decision to play the three international friendlies was approved after extensive deliberations between the GFA Normalization Committee, the Black Queens Technical team and budgetary support from the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The female senior national team is scheduled to depart Ghana next week Tuesday, October 30 where they will play the Zambian women national team nicknamed the “She-Polopolo” on November 3.

“The team will then leave Zambia on November 5 to Kenya where they are expected to play their Kenyan counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly game on November 7”.

The Queens will return to Ghana on November 9 where they will lock horns with the South African Women National team as well as apply final touches to the team and await the commencement of the 2018 AWCON on November 17. The team will open the tournament in a Group A match against Algeria.