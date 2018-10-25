Champions League Black Stars: No Party For Partey, Asamoah Suffers Defeat

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah headlined the list of Ghanaian players who were in action on Wednesday night in Match Day 3 of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey endured a torrid time after starting the game and was substituted at half-time as his Atletico Madrid side were thumped 4-0 away to Borussia Dortmund in Group C.

In the same group, striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom lasted the entire duration of the game as his Red Star Belgrade team were handed a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of last year’s finalists Liverpool at Anfield.

But there was no place for teammate Rashid Sumaila who could only settle for a place on the Red Star bench.

The defeat means Belgrade have just 1 point in their opening three matches.

Left-back Baba Rahman was not selected in Schalke 04’s 0-0 draw away to Galatasaray.

Kwadwo Asamoah played 90 minutes as Inter Milan lost 2-0 away to FC Barcelona.

Inter remain second in Group B behind the Spanish champions.