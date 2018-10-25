2018 AWCON: Tournament Will Give Ghanaian Players Exposure - Bashir Hayford

Coach Black Princesses Yusif Basigi is convinced the upcoming Africa Women's Nations Cup will give Ghanaian players international exposure.

Ghana will host the 11th edition of the tournament which will start from November 17 to December 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Queens have been drawn in Group A alongside Algeria, Cameroon and Mali for the biennial tournament.

And Basigi, who took the team to 3rd place at the 2016 edition in Cameroon, has no doubt that the competition will help exposed Ghanaian players to the international scene.

"Tournament like this exposes the female players to the world and improve their skills and more opportunity for them,'' Basigi told TV3 Sports.

"The benefit for this AWCON on women football in Ghana is many as many young girls get the opportunity to showcase what the country have to the whole world.

"So we have to encourage the team to do more, I plead with Ghana to come and support the team so they can lift the trophy," he added.