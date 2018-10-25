2018 AWCON Local Organizing Committee Chairperson Grateful To CAF

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairperson of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Madam Freda Prempeh says the country is indebted to CAF for the confidence reposed in them to host the tournament.

There were fears the country was going to be stripped of the hosting rights after CAF announced Congress would decide.

At the12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, the Executive Committee retained Ghana as hosts but said the CAF Secretariat will closely monitor the progress of preparations.

During the draw for the tournament last Sunday, Madam Prempeh, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, said:

''Ghana is very grateful to CAF under Mr Ahmad Ahmad's stewardship for the opportunity to host seven African countries in this year's event.

''Two years ago Ghana was awarded the right to host the 11th edition of the Total Women's Cup of Nations for the very first time in the country's history and Ghana is ready to showcase the finest of African Women Football to the world.''

The 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup will be played from 17 November to 1 December in Accra and Cape Coast.

