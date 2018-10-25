Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League Enters Week 2

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights enters its second week on Friday, October 26, 2018, with some exciting pairings at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Over 100 boxers representing 14 gyms/clubs are competing in the 2018 Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

According to the organisers six juvenile, 16 amateur and four professional bouts would be held on Friday 26 October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Akotoku Academy faces Seconds Out, Attoh Quarshie meets Wisdom, Charles Quartey clashes with Sea View and Square Deal takes on Panix Gym.

For the professionals, Richmond Ashley will fight Eric Quarm in a lightweight contest, Felix Williams will also meet Buedi Saruna from Togo for the West African Super featherweight title.

Theophilus Tetteh will also box Felix Okine for the National Featherweight title.

According to Moses Foh Amoaning, consultant to the GBA and GBF, the media had been supportive in educating the fans after the WBO Africa fight between Wasiru Mohammed and Isaac Sackey which resulted in chaos.

He announced the official opening of the Fist of Fury Boxing League by the deputy Minister of Youth & Sports on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The former GBA president said the first week League programme had been exciting and thrilling despite the weather which was not favourable on the first day.

He hinted that the mascot of the Fist of Fury, Papa Asafo Atsele would be introduced on Friday.