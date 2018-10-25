Homecoming: Ronaldo, Fergie In Old Trafford Reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a reunion with Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time since the legendary Manchester United boss suffered a brain haemorrhage in May.

Former manager Ferguson was not at the game, but visited Ronaldo at the Juventus team hotel after the Italians beat United 1-0 in the Champions League.

Ferguson signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, mentoring him for six years before he was sold to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of £80million.

Writing on Twitter alongside the picture, Ronaldo said: 'A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch.

"Great to see you in good shape, Boss!"

Ronaldo has regularly referred to Ferguson as a father figure in his life, taking him from a flashy winger to a more rounded goalscorer.

Speaking earlier this year, the 33-year-old said: 'Of course, in the beginning of my career he was so important to me because I moved from Sporting to Manchester and I had that Portuguese mentality -– too many stepovers, decision-making was not the best.

"So he taught me how to do it. You know, in the Premier League they don't fall over so easy, they are tough. As I've said many, many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United."

Ferguson is now heading back to full health after suffering a brain haemorrhage and undergoing major surgery back in May.

Since then, he has been steadily recovering at his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire and it was revealed earlier this month that he has stopped drinking red wine to aid his recovery.

Ferguson made his first public appearance at Old Trafford at the end of September, watching United's 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Wolves.