Club Africain Register Ghanaian Striker Derrick Sasraku For CAF Champions League

Ghanaian attacker Derrick Sasraku has been included in Club Africain's squad list for the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

The Tunisian club completed their registration on Wednesday ahead of the next edition of Africa's flagship club competition.

The 2018/2019 CAF Champions League will start on 27th November 2018.

Club Africain will know their opponents for the preliminary round in coming weeks.

Sasraku joined the Tunisian giants in the summer after helping Aduana Stars reach the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first ever time.

