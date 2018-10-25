modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Football News

Club Africain Register Ghanaian Striker Derrick Sasraku For CAF Champions League

Ghanasoccernet.com
Club Africain Register Ghanaian Striker Derrick Sasraku For CAF Champions League

Ghanaian attacker Derrick Sasraku has been included in Club Africain's squad list for the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

The Tunisian club completed their registration on Wednesday ahead of the next edition of Africa's flagship club competition.

The 2018/2019 CAF Champions League will start on 27th November 2018.

Club Africain will know their opponents for the preliminary round in coming weeks.

Sasraku joined the Tunisian giants in the summer after helping Aduana Stars reach the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first ever time.

1025201864143_1i830o4bbv_whatsappimage20181024at8.46.30pm.jpeg

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1There will be a cause to pay the money back into the system, whereby you will be the loser.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1
body-container-line