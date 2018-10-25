modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid suffered their biggest humiliation in European football as Borussia Dortmund dismantled them by 4:0 on Wednesday at the Signal Iduna Park.

Goals from Raphael Gureiro, Axil Witsel and Jasdon Sancho won the game for the 1997 UEFA Champions league winners as they continue their solid run in the ongoing campaign.

Thomas Partey was hauled off at recess after picking up a first-half caution in his bid to stop a well oiled German side that is beginning to show early signs of a championship winning team.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1'Our minds are like pencils. They work better when they are sharp.'

By: Jeffrey Aryee quot-img-1
body-container-line