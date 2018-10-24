We Have No Problems With Normalization Committee - Kotoko Management

Asante Kotoko management has insisted that they have issues with the Ghana FA Normalization Committee over its petition for approval to participate in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Normalization Committee upon consultation with club owners on Friday at the Alisa Hotel agreed that no Ghanaian club will participate in next season's CAF's interclub competition.

However, the Reds wrote to the NC on Tuesday to disclose their intentions to represent the country in the continent's second-tier inter-club competition as winners of the last FA Cup competition.

"Management has noted with great concerns, the emotions being attached to the issue its supporters and sympathizers," a statement released by the club read.

"Management wishes to state that it is not in a tussle with the NC and expects its supporters, especially, to approach the issue with all the decorum, tact and diplomacy it deserves.'

"Management reminds all that, the NC is indispensable in its attempt to get the nod to represent the nation in the competition."

"Management, therefore, appeals to its supporters and well-wishers to remain calm while it awaits response from the NC," it concluded.