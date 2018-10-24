Black Queens Coach Bashiru Hayford To Name 30 Man List On Friday

Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford is set to name his 30 man list for the final phase of preparations ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The team has been preparing for almost three months now with the locally based players but Bashiru Hayford is yet to trim the squad as well as include the foreign-based players.

Coach Bashiru Hayford's side has been boosted by the arrival of four foreign-based players including captain Elizabeth Addo.

The other players are Janet Egyir, Priscilla Hagan and Linda Eshun.

Other foreign players expected to join the team are Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Faustina Ampah, Rosemary Ampem, and Sandra Owusu Ansah.

Ghana is chasing her first silverware at the AWCON and would be looking to seize the opportunity of hosting the competition for the second time.

The Black Queens are in Group A with Cameroon, Algeria and Mali.

The tournament starts on November 17.

